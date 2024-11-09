Interests of Armenia and Iran are ‘100% match’

The expert visited Armenia together with fellow analysts and researchers for various meetings and the Armenia-Iran: Cooperation and New Prospects seminar.

In an interview with Armenpress, Movahedian lauded the actively developing cooperation and relationship between Armenia and Iran.

“I am pleased with our growing relationship but I think we should further intensify it. We work in various sectors that are truly important. I think the sector of the economy is one of the most important parts of our cooperation. In my opinion the economic corridors are the basis of economic cooperation of the two countries. Armenia’s aspirations to be in the heart of regional economic routes and the Crossroads of Peace initiative are extremely important both for Armenia and Iran,” the expert said, adding that a part of those economic routes is connected with Iranian territory itself.

Movahedian underscored that the North-South Road Corridor is of great importance for the two countries. He said that Armenia and Iran must work in the direction of improving and developing it, because for Armenia it is the safest path to the Persian Gulf.

Speaking about cooperation in the economy, Movahedian pointed out the energy sector where Armenia seeks diversification to end its dependency on Russia. “It is very reasonable because every country should diversify its energy resources. Every country in the world does that. It is very reasonable for Armenia. You can rely more on Iran in this matter. We have an agreement on electricity and gas exchange and we should expand it,” the expert said.

He said Iranians can export various goods to Armenia, and Armenia can export products to Iran and also elsewhere from there.

The other sector of cooperation between the two countries pertains to politics and security, he said.

“Iran and Armenia are two countries whose interests are a 100% match. It is very difficult to find another example in the world when the interests of countries are so much in line with each other.

He highlighted that the Iranian authorities have been preserving the Armenian churches in Iran.

Movahedian once again stressed that Iran supports Armenia’s territorial integrity and is deeply concerned over the narrative of an extraterritorial corridor advanced by some countries seeking to violate Armenia’s territorial integrity.

