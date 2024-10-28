  1. Economy
Oil prices drop after Israel's limited strikes on Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Oil prices fell by more than 5%, below $73 per barrel, after Israel's Saturday strike against Iran spared the country's oil installations, media reports.

The price of December futures for Brent crude oil on the London Intercontinental Exchange fell below $73 per barrel (at auction on Friday, October 25, it was about $75); and for WTI oil, it registered at $68 for November.

Prices rose after Iran's massive missile operation on Israel on October 1, where the cost of Brent reached $80. However, in the first week of the month, they began to fall amid the understanding that Israel would take limited retaliatory measures in order to avert a larger conflict, the Times of Israel writes.

Oil prices at the beginning of the week fell by more than 5%, below $73 per barrel, after Israel's strike against Iran, Bloomberg reports.

Marzieh Rahmani

