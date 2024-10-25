  1. World
Striking Boeing workers turn down wage offer: report

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – "Boeing" workers have rejected the US aerospace giant’s latest contract offer, extending a nearly six-week strike which has crippled the already struggling plane manufacturer.

Some 64% of workers voted to reject the new contract, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the union representing 33,000 Boeing staff in Washington, Oregon and California, said on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, RT reported.

“We remain on strike, IAM District 751 President Jon Holden said after the votes were counted. Our members deserve more and have spoken loudly.”  

The latest deal included a 35% wage increase over the four-year contract and a restoration of incentive bonuses, but did not reinstate the pension plan sought by many employees.   

Workers with the IAM have been striking since September, when they overwhelmingly rejected Boeing’s previous offer of a 25% cumulative pay raise. Employees had initially sought a 40% pay increase, arguing that their wages had lagged behind inflation for years while the company spent millions of dollars on record executive bonuses. 

