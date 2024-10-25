  1. World
Oct 25, 2024, 9:57 AM

Israeli military admits 890 soldiers killed in Gaza

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Israeli military has confirmed that 890 soldiers, officers, police and security forces have been killed in Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched the Al Aqsa Sorm Operation which was followed by the regime's genocidal war.

Israeli Ministry of War admitted that as many as 890 Israeli army soldiers and officers, police officer, and security services personnel have been killed since October 7, 2023.

The ministry made the acknoledgement in a statement on Friday. 

On October 7. 2023, Hamas Islamic Resistance movement launched Al Aqsa Storm (Flood) Operation, killing over 1,200 Zionist settlers and armed soldiers. Following that, the Zionist regime launched its genocidal campaign in Gaza Strip.

 Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was part of the armed Palestinian struggle provoked by the Israeli occupation and colonialism.

