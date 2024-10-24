  1. Politics
Oct 24, 2024, 7:07 PM

‘Do not pin your faith in THAAD’: IRGC chief warns Israel

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned the Zionist regime not to put its trust in the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries.

Speaking at a cultural ceremony in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami played down the capabilities of THAAD, which the US has recently supplied to the Israeli regime.

The general advised the Zionist regime not to rely on the barrels of THAAD.

He noted that such missile defense systems are “limited” equipment, reminding the Zionists that they have counted upon a finite power.

The general warned that the Israeli regime, 98% of whose economy is dependent on sea, could head towards collapse instantly if it makes unwise decisions.

Major General Salami said the Zionist regime is gradually digging a graveyard in which it will be buried.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

