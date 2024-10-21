Sinwar storm will destroy Israel: Hamas official

Khaled Mashal, the group’s political leader abroad, made the remarks in Istanbul, Turkey during a mourning ceremony held in honor of Sinwar, who was recently assassinated by the regime in the Gaza Strip.

“Sinwar kicked up a storm against the Zionist regime and afflicted it with a great earthquake that will lead to its destruction,” he said.

The enemy sought to face Sinwar with an unfavorable fate, Mashal added, but God realized a respectable destiny for him and he led a brave existence and died honorably.

He also asserted that the Palestinian Resistance would continue to confront Israeli atrocities and would welcome whatever approach ensures the realization of the Palestinian people’s rights and leads to the cessation of the aggression.

Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s Political Bureau’s deputy chief, confirmed Sinwar’s martyrdom in a statement last Friday, noting that the group’s former political leader was assassinated during the Israeli regime’s war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, which has been going on for more than a year.

SD/