Ukraine lost over 1,800 servicemen in the last 24 hours, the data provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense reveals.

The Russian Yug Battlegroup defeated a Ukrainian brigade in the area of Dobrovolye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and repelled one counterattack. Ukrainian losses amounted to 645 militants during the day.

Ukrainian forces lost up to 90 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Russian Sever combat group.

The Russian Tsentr Battlegroup defeated five Ukrainian brigades in the DPR and repelled nine counterattacks. Ukrainian losses amounted to 460 soldiers.

Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of the Russian Zapad combat group amounted to more than 450 militants.

The Russian Dnepr Battlegroup destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots. Ukrainian losses amounted to 50 servicemen.

The Russian air defense systems shot down five HIMARS shells and 142 Ukrainian drones.

MNA/