UK wages ‘aggressive war’ against Russia: Russian envoy

"The UK government is waging an aggressive war against Russia at the hands of Ukrainians. This is a proxy war led by the United Kingdom’s government by providing lethal weapons, with which the UK government is killing Russian soldiers and civilians," the Russian Ambassador said, according to TASS.

According to Kelin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is not showing any interest in peace talks. This stance means only that Ukraine will lose more territory, he said.

"You <…> heard Zelensky yesterday. He was desperate. He fully understands that he is losing not only terrain, but he is losing the conflict," the ambassador said.

While Ukraine still keeps resisting, that resistance is getting weaker, according to the diplomat.

