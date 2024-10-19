Indonesian hospital in Gaza shut down under Israeli attacks

Marwan Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital, confirmed that the facility is currently non-operational and that all individuals within its premises are surrounded by Israeli occupation forces (IOF), Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Concurrently, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli artillery bombed the upper floors of the hospital, which houses over 40 patients, along with medical staff.

The Ministry confirmed a complete power outage at the facility.

It also mentioned that a group of forcibly displaced people was targeted in front of the hospital's entrance, with heavy gunfire directed at the building and its grounds, causing widespread fear among patients and medical personnel.

In a related context, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that Israeli tanks demolished part of the wall surrounding the Indonesian Hospital.

Additionally, artillery fire has repeatedly targeted the upper floors of Al-Awda Hospital in Tal al-Zaatar, with Kamal Adwan Hospital now being the only operational facility in northern Gaza.

The correspondent further reported that hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals are trapped in the Beit Lahia area, where occupation forces are tightening their grip. Furthermore, for the first time, Israeli aircraft have dropped dozens of explosive bags on civilians' homes in the al-Faluja area.

Simultaneously, the IOF continues its systematic targeting of shelters for forcibly displaced individuals and their gatherings in northern Gaza.

AMK/PR