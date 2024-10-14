Hezbollah missiles trigger sirens in Tel Aviv (+VIDEO)

Sirens sounded in all areas of Tel Aviv. The Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv stopped operating after the sirens were triggered.

Israeli Channel 13 said that at least 3 surface-to-surface missiles were fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said that it had attempted to intercept several projectiles fired from Lebanon at central occupied lands, according to the Times of Israel.

Video footage on social media showed that that Israeli settlers were in a state of panic and confusion at Ben Gurion Airport following Hezbollah missile attack.

Sirens also went out in Safed. According to local media, On Monday evening, after heavy attacks on Tel Aviv and Haifa, Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted the city of Safed with missiles. Hebrew-language sources reported that dozens of explosions were heard in Safed.

MNA