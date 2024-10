QOM, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) is one of the religious must-see sites in Qom which is known as the most important religious sites of Iran after the holy shrine of Imam Reza (RA) in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province.

Hazrat Masoumeh (SA)’s shrine is the burial place of famous and outstanding figures in the history of Iran such as martyr Morteza Motahari, Allameh Tabatabai, Ayatollah Behjat and a number of political figures.