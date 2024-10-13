Tehran not seek tension, but is ready for war too

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not want to increase tension and conflict, although it is ready for any incident. We are prepared for both war and peace," Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi said in a joint press conference with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein n Baghdad on Sunday.

“The region is in a state of alarm, and the likelihood of an outbreak of clashes is very high, which is rooted in the Zionist regime’s crimes,” he noted, warning of the spread of the crisis to the other countries of the region.

It is necessary to deal with the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression in order to stop the war imposed on the people of Gaza and Lebanon, Araqchi stated.

"We had good consultations with the Iraqi side, and I thank the Iraqi authorities for their positions," Araghchi said.

The Zionist regime has minimized the possibility of providing aid to Lebanese refugees and does not allow it, he noted, adding, "We continue to send our aid to the Lebanese refugees. We also thank the Iraqi government for hosting a number of displaced and wounded Lebanese."

"I was happy to hear the firm positions of the Iraqi Foreign Minister, who said that they will not allow the country's space to be misused against Iran and any other country," he said, adding, "This is the friendly and fraternal position that we expected from the Iraqi government."

