Major Middle East war is real: Russian Deputy FM

"We are closely and anxiously following the events, the risk of a large-scale conflict is indeed high," Ryabkov told TASS.

"The tendency to escalate into a full-scale conflict is a real danger. We call on all parties to exercise restraint. We are in intensive dialogue with the countries of the region. And once again - a major war can be avoided, but everyone must show restraint," the Deputy Minister said.

Israel launched its brutal war against the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping entity on October 7 last year.

At least 41,825 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

The Israeli war machine ignited its genocidal campaign by targeting helpless Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip in October.

MP/PR