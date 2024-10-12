Nicaragua cutting ties with Israel amid ongoing Gaza war

Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo announced the move to state media on Friday after the country’s Congress passed a resolution calling for action after the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war on October 7.

Murillo, who is President Daniel Ortega’s wife, said her husband instructed the government to “sever diplomatic relations with the fascist and genocidal government of Israel”.

Israel launched its brutal war against the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping entity on October 7 last year.

At least 41,825 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

MP/