Swedish people hold rally in support for Palestine, Lebanon

The demonstrations were held in Swedish capital of Stockholm in support for Palestine and Lebanon to condemn the continuing crimes of the occupying regime of Israel in the shadow of the silence of the international communities which falsely claim to be defender of the human rights.

Demonstrators carried symbolic coffins with photos of civilian who were martyred by the criminal Zionist regime’s forces.

