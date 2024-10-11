  1. Politics
Swedish people hold rally in support for Palestine, Lebanon

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – A large number of Swedish people took to the streets to show solidarity with the oppressed people in Palestine and Lebanon.

The demonstrations were held in Swedish capital of Stockholm in support for Palestine and Lebanon to condemn the continuing crimes of the occupying regime of Israel in the shadow of the silence of the international communities which falsely claim to be defender of the human rights.

Hundreds of demonstrators held a silent demonstration in Stockholm in solidarity with people in Palestine and Lebanon.

Demonstrators carried symbolic coffins with photos of civilian who were martyred by the criminal Zionist regime’s forces.

