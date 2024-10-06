Ireland calls Israeli demand to move UN troops 'outrageous'

Irish President Michael Higgins said in a statement on Sunday that it was "outrageous" that the Israeli occupation forces "have threatened this peacekeeping force and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending," Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Higgins added, "Indeed, Israel is demanding that the entire UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) operating under UN mandates walk away."

Higgins described the proposal as "an insult to the most important global institution."

Ireland contributes 347 of the 10,000 soldiers operating in the UNIFIL forces tasked with keeping calm in southern Lebanon.

Earlier Saturday, UNIFIL said that it had refused Israeli demands to "relocate" several sites ahead of "Israel's" potential infiltration of the Lebanese border.

AMK/PR