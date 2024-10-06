  1. Politics
Iran sympathizes with Bosnia and Herzegovina over deadly rain

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran declared solidarity with Bosnia and Herzegovina over the recent deadly rains.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of serious damage caused by the heavy rains in #Bosnia and Herzegovina," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghei wrote in an X post.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina and our brothers and sisters in the country, especially to the families whose loved ones lost their lives or were wounded in the flooding," the senior Iranian diplomat added.

"In this difficult time, the Iranian people and government stand by you as always, and we declare our solidarity with all those affected by the incident," he stressed.

