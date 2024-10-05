Explosion reported in Takhar of Afghanistan

The local media in Takhar province reported that three people were injured after an explosion occurred in Taloqan city in this province.

According to the sources, a Hilux car belonging to the Taliban was targeted in this explosion.

The identity of the injured has not yet been identified.

This is while that a Taliban base in Panjshir was targeted by an explosion last night.

Although the Taliban have announced that six people have wounded in the incident, the National Resistance Front had previously claimed responsibility for the attack and claimed that 13 Taliban were killed and two others were injured in this explosion.

