Iran top diplomat pays unannounced visit to Beirut: source

Lebanese media reported that despite the threats of the Zionist regime, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has entered Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

"We just landed at Beirut International Airport. Our delegation headed by Iranian Foreign Minister and accompanied by two MPs and the head of the Red Crescent Society will meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote on his X account.

A shipment containing 10 tons of food and medicine will be presented to Lebanon as part of Iran's humanitarian aid, he added.

"Iran is steadfast in its solidarity with the brave people of Lebanon. Everyone in the region should understand the serious situation that Lebanon is facing and its consequences for the future of our nations," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

This item will be updated...

MNA/