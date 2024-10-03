Tehran people pay tribute to Resistance martyrs

The people of Tehran on Wednesday gathered in the iconic Palestine Square to show their sorrow over the martyrdom of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and also show their happiness and gratitude over the Operation True Promise II against the Israeli regime.

Tehran people paid respect to the Resistance martyrs by attending Palestine Square and donating flowers.

The people, from different walks of life, gathered to express their support for the Resistance Front and chant anti-Zionist slogans.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on September 27.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

MNA/