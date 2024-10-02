Tractor, Mohun Bagan match cancelled

The match was scheduled for Wednesday in Group A match of 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two, Tehran Times reported.

Mohun Bagan SG management has requested the Asian Football Confederation to “reschedule” the match.

A letter — signed by 35 Bagan players and in which their concerns of travelling to Iran have been expressed — has been attached with an e-mail.

Mohun Bagan’s refusal to play the ACL Two match, however, may invite sanctions from the AFC, which is yet to make any comment on the issue.

MNA