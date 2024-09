Iran's Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni appointed Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian as the secretary of the National Security Council on Monday.

Efforts to maintain and establish order and improve the public security, follow up on issues related to security and border construction, follow up on the security situation of border markets, and follow up on issues related to the central headquarters of Arbaeen walk were stressed in the decree of Pourjamshidian.

MNA/