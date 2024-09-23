Hezbollah launches attack on Tel Aviv

Media sources report that several missiles hit some areas of the occupied territories, including the occupied Golan.

According to reports, several rockets fired from Lebanon have hit different parts of the occupied territories.

Reports indicate that several rockets hit the occupied areas of Al-Karmel, south of Haifa and the center of the occupied Golan.

The Israeli attacks on the southern regions of Lebanon on Monday left at least 909 people killed and injured.

The attacks of the Israeli enemy on the towns and villages in the south have resulted in the martyrdom of 182 people and the wounding of 727 people, Lebanon's health ministry announced on Monday afternoon.

