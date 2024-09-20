Iran, S Africa emphasize boosting military-defense coop.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohsen Darrehbaghi, who has traveled to South Africa at the head of a high-ranking military delegation for participating in South Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo, met and held talks with South African Minister of Defense and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and cooperation of the two countries in the fields of military and defense cooperation.

Pointing to the defense cooperation between Iran and South Africa, Brigadier General Mohsen Darrehbaghi called for taking advantage of all capacities of the two countries for boosting military and defense cooperation.

In this meeting, the deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces hailed South Africa's brave stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and referring the case of the Zionist regime's genocide to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The South African minister of defense, for her part, expressed hope that the military and defense cooperation between the two countries will be further expanded.

She appreciated the resistance of Iranian people against the cruel and inhuman US sanctions and stated that South Africa considers supporting the innocent Palestinian people as a human and moral duty of all countries.

