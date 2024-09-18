Japan's GSDF, French army hold drills in Japan for 1st time

The drills, including counter-guerilla operations, began in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, on Sunday.

Media were invited on Tuesday to observe exercises simulating the rescue of hostages from armed militants. Troops from the two forces stormed a building in an urban area.

The commander of the JGSDF's 9th division, Fujioka Fumio, said he believes that the joint drills will help strengthen trust between the two countries, and contribute to peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

General Valentin Seiler of the French Army's 6th Light Armoured Brigade said France and Japan are contributing to preventing tension rising in the region. He said the joint drills are part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

At a meeting of the Japanese and French foreign and defense ministers last year, the two sides confirmed the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and agreed to promote defense cooperation.

The joint drills appear aimed at showing the two countries' cooperation amid China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

MNA