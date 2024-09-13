US reacts to attack on its diplomatic facility in Iraq

An explosion rocked the compound located within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport late Tuesday night.

The US embassy in Iraq on Friday claimed that Iran-linked groups attacked this week a US diplomatic compound at Baghdad airport.

It said there were no casualties at the facility, which is attached to the US embassy and provides logistical support and medical services, among other things.

The attack occurred amid rising regional tensions over the Gaza war and shortly ahead of a visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Iraq.

A senior military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP on Wednesday that "two Katyusha-type rockets" had caused the explosion.

MP/