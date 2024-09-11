  1. Politics
BRICS security officials meeting starts with Iran presence

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors kicked off on Wednesday morning.

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian is also taking part in the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters/National Security Advisors.

In addition to Iran, the officials of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia have participated in this meeting as other members of the BRICS group.

The top Iranian security official is scheduled to explain Iran's positions and proposals.

The 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from September 11 to 12.

