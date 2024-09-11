Palestine sits as state for first time at 79th UNGA session

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly will culminate in a high-level week on September 24-30, during which heads of state and government and foreign ministers from around the world will present their vision of the international situation and outline ways to address global challenges, TASS reported.

The presence of the representatives of Palestine, who have been given a seat in the General Assembly Hall next to the UN member states, can be considered a historic moment.

This was made possible by a General Assembly resolution adopted on May 10, 2024.

Palestine will be able to include its representatives in the list of speakers at meetings on Middle East issues, propose amendments and make procedural proposals on behalf of a group of countries. However, Palestine will remain an observer state, with no voting rights in General Assembly meetings, and its representatives will not be eligible to run for office in UN bodies.

