Gharibabadi to be appointed as Iran's top nuclear negotiator

Gharibabadi will be appointed as the legal and international deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the coming days, Agah newspaper reported.

Gharibabadi is currently serving as Iran's Judiciary deputy for international affairs and the Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights.

He will be appointed as the legal and international deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the top negotiator of Iran in nuclear talks, according to the newspaper.

MP/6220702