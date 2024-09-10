Yerevan thanks Tehran for opposing land corridor through Iran

“I am grateful for Iran’s concern,” Alen Simonyan, the Armenian parliament speaker told reporters on Monday. “I thank them for the statements.”

“We always live with the understanding that an attack and [aggressive] steps are possible against the sovereign territory of Armenia,” he added without elaborating.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan tweeted that the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, thanked Tehran for “supporting Armenia’s territorial integrity” during a meeting with Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani. The embassy also quoted Grigoryan as saying that “no force can break the territorial connection between Iran and Armenia.”

MNA/