Typhoon Yagi leaves 104 people dead, missing in Vietnam

According to Xinhua, it was reported that 752 people were injured, with Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city bearing the brunt with 536 and 81 people, respectively.

Water levels of the Thao river in Lao Cai and Yen Bai provinces on early Tuesday morning surpassed the historic records in 1968 and 2008 by one meter, local media reported.

Capital Hanoi witnessed rising river water of the Bui and Cau rivers at level 3 - the highest warning level.

Rising water levels of the Red river in Hanoi have flooded many inner city areas since Monday night, Vietnam News Agency reported.

