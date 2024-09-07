Powerful typhoon "Yagi" hit Vietnam, kills at least 4(+VIDEO)

Yagi, described by Vietnamese meteorological officials as "one of the most powerful typhoons in the region over the past decade," made its way to the Southeast Asian country after it left three people dead and nearly a hundred others injured in the Chinese province of Hainan.

The typhoon landed at Vietnam's coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong with wind speeds of up to 149 km/h, state media reported. Before landing, strong winds felled a tree, killing a woman in the capital of Hanoi, local media said Saturday.

Quang Ninh is home to the UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay, known for its many towering limestone islands. Hundreds of cruises were cancelled at the popular site before the typhoon landed, according to local media. Haiphong is an industrial hub, home to large factories, including EV-maker VinFast and Apple supplier Pegatron.

Yagi, the world's second-most powerful tropical cyclone of the year, also triggered power outages in large parts of Quang Ninh and Thai Binh provinces.

Earlier, the government issued several alerts, and those vulnerable to floods or landslides were evacuated. Four airports were shuttered, including in Hanoi, and Haiphong.

Authorities pruned trees in Hanoi to make them less susceptible to falling, but wind and rain knocked over several along with billboards in northern cities. Local media reported that many moored boats were swept out to sea.

MNA/