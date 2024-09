This is the first provincial visit of Pezeshkian as the president of the Islamic President of Iran.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Javad Zarif accompany him on this trip.

Hold meetings with the economic activists of Mashhad and attending the mourning rituals on the occasion of the martyrdom of Imam Reza (AS) are among the other plans of this trip.

