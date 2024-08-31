  1. Politics
Iran rejects allegation of training Russian forces in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani dismissed the allegation that an Iranian serviceman has been training Russian military forces on Ukrainian soil.

Nasser Kan'ani rejected the baseless claims that an Iranian military officer was on Ukrainian soil to train Russian forces.

He stressed Iran's opposition to war, emphasizing the need to stop the conflict and resolve disputes between Russia and Ukraine peacefully.

Kan'ani stated that such baseless claims are made with specific political motives and objectives, noting that the accusations contradict Iran's principled approach to the conflict in Ukraine.

His remarks came after Ukraine's prosecutor general said a case has been opened against a general of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on suspicion of aiding Russia in war and war crimes against Ukraine.

Andriy Kostin alleged that the investigation revealed that between July and August 2022, Russian military representatives reached an agreement with Iran on the purchase of Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, along with related equipment.

Iran has repeatedly and categorically refuted the accusation of involvement in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

