At first, she finished in third place with a throw of 26.29 meters and gold medal went to Poland’s athlete Roza Kozakowska with 31.30 and Tunisian Maroua Ibrahmi won the silver with 29.00 meters, but after the revision the silver medal went to Parastoo Habibi.

Taekwondo athlete Zahra Rahimi had won a silver medal Thursday night.

Athletics at the 2024 Summer Paralympics take place at Stade de France in Paris.

Iran has sent 65 athletes in 10 sports to the Games.