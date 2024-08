The killings occurred overnight in Musakhail, a district in Baluchistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said.

The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene, according to The Washington Post.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in separate statements called the attack “barbaric” and vowed that those who were behind it would not escape justice.

