Hamidreza Dehqani, the former ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wrote in a post on X that, "Tomorrow, the 26th of August, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will pay an important visit to Tehran."

Dehghani also wrote, "Not only in [our] bilateral relations, Qatar also plays a role in the Gaza and nuclear cases."

