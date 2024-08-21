Iran's defense industry becomes unsanctionable

The defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the forefront of technology in the country and even in the region, Rear Admiral Mahdi Khajeh-Amiri told Tasnim News Agency.

"Thanks to the Almighty God, today the Islamic Republic of Iran excels in all fields of land, air, and sea warfare and in missile, aerospace, electronic industries, and Electronic warfare."

He further stressed that currently, Iran's defense industry is very advanced and despite the severe sanctions of the enemy in various fields today, the country's defense industry has become unsanctionable.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khajeh-Amiri said that new defense achievements would be unveiled in the future when relevant authorities order.

MP/TSN3145578