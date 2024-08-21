Gaza ceasefire deal on edge of collapse: Report

A ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas is on the brink of collapsing but there is no immediate alternative agreement, Politico wrote, citing US and Israeli officials.

According to the officials' claim, the current proposal "is the strongest form of the deal to date <...> because it includes terms that are tailored to the demands of both Hamas and Israel." "Israel has signed on, but Hamas says in public statements it will not accept the pact," Politico noted.

Washington put forward the latest proposal last week after the talks in Doha.

Ahead of those talks, Hamas called on the mediators to implement the framework set out by US President Joe Biden in late May, rather than hold more negotiations.

Hamas movement said on Sunday that the current US proposal "responds to Netanyahu's conditions".

At the weekend, Hamas political bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri said US optimism about the prospects for the deal was an "illusion".

