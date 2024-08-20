Arbaeen this year ‘Bara’at from Yazid of world’

In a video message on the occasion of the arrival of Arbaeen, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi called Arbaeen this year ‘renunciation from Yazid of world’.

The full message of Hojjatoleslam Qomi is read as follows,

"For the oppressor, you have to be an enemy, enmity means claiming to be an oppressor. If the disavowal (from Yazid of world) along with this jurisprudence is revealed and narrated, this year’s Arbaeen will be different from the previous years.

The IDO chief referred to the Israeli killing of more than 40,000 innocent people mainly children and women in the occupied territories and also more than 10,000 Palestinian people buried and missed under the rubbles, adding that this year’s Arbaeen is manifestation of expressing hatred and animosity against the criminal Zionist regime.

