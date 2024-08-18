Russian troops eliminate group of 16 Ukrainian soldiers

"A group of 16 soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Battalion of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army was destroyed near the settlement of Kremyanoe in the Kursk region. The elimination of the group was confirmed by target control footage taken by a copter [UAV]. The enemy unit was destroyed by Russian troops in the forest," the spokesperson said.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin added.

Since the fighting started in the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian military lost up to 3,160 soldiers, 44 tanks, 43 armored personnel carriers, 24 infantry fighting vehicles, 244 armored combat vehicles, 111 vehicles, five anti-aircraft missile systems, six multiple launch rocket launchers, including three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 24 field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

MNA/PR