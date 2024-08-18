Iranian researchers work on producing kits for Dengue fever

According to a report by the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, the knowledge-based firm "Zhiwan Zist" started its activity in 2012 with the focus on producing a broad range of molecular biology kits. It has supplied its products, which include various high-quality detection kits, enzymes, buffers and molecular solutions to laboratories, clinics, hospitals and research centers across the world.

Amir Ali Karimi, the CEO of Zhiwan biotechnology company, stated that their knowledge-based company, relying on locally-developed knowledge and advanced research and development, has so far made more than 80 kits in different fields of laboratory and research extraction and detection.

"Also, the research and development department of the company is currently working on detection kits for dengue fever and monkeypox to meet the country's needs in those fields," the CEO said.

Karimi described DNA extraction kits from amniotic fluid and fetal DNA extraction from mother's blood by using the column method as the other kits produced in their company, adding that, "These kits, which were produced for the first time in Iran and are easily available, are used to check the health status of the embryo."

