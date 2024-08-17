Palestinians killed in vicious Israeli drone strike in Jenin

Two Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Saturday night.

Videos circulating on social media showed a car set ablaze after a missile struck it. Emergency workers rushed to the site of the attack to retrieve the casualties and put out the fire.

Early on Saturday, Palestinians resisted yet another series of Israeli raids into Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank.

MNA