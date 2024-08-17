Pres. says proposed 'national consensus' cabinet to parl.

Speaking at the Iranian parliament's session which was held on Saturday to vet his list of nominees for ministerial posts, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that, "The government that has been introduced to the parliament today is a government of national consensus, and as I said in the inauguration ceremony, the government of national consensus considers itself as representative of all the Iranian people."

"The national consensus government is obliged to ensure the citizenship rights of all Iranian people and is committed to securing national interests," the new Iranian president added.

He also said that abidance by the constitution, materializing the goals of the Vision Plan as laid out by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the realization of the 7th Development Plan will be the axes of convergence between the government and other power branches of the system.

Pezeshkian said that with the current policies and measures, the ongoing problems in the country will not be solved.

Elsewhere in his speech, the president said that people's happiness with his administration's plans matters a lot to him.

He further highlighted that some of the problems emerge from inside the country rather than outside from the foreign powers.

Iran’s Parliament has started reviewing the qualifications of proposed ministers in the new administration chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

