Aug 15, 2024

Erdogan urges fundamentally changing of UNSC structure

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the fundamentally changing of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) structure.

Erdogan reiterated his call for a reform of the UNSC, which he said falls short of fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, supporting a similar call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Turkish president stressed that a UNSC reform was vital before more wars surrounded the region and more blood was shed, Daily Sabah reported.

Ankara would continue to promote the idea that a fairer world is possible, he added.

"As Turkey, we will continue to stand by all our friends who sincerely strive toward the creation of a UN Security Council that is in line with a fair international system and present conditions," Erdogan said.

