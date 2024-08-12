Iran seeks stepped-up ties with all European countries

Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to develop relations with all European countries, including Germany, based on friendship, mutual trust and mutual respect," the president stressed.

He pointed to preserving and promoting regional and global peace, stability and security as one of the core policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that the Zionist regime violates all international treaties and laws by continuing the crime and genocide in Gaza, committing terrorist acts in other countries and posing threats to the security of the region and world peace.

"The people in the world expect the European countries, especially Germany, to play an effective role in ending the Zionist genocide in Gaza instead of supporting it," he underscored.

Pezeshkian further stressed that Tehran welcomes engagement and expanding relations with all countries and stresses resolving problems through negotiation. Still, in the meantime, Iran will never give in to pressure, sanctions, coercion and aggression, he stressed.

He continued to say that Iran reserves the right to respond to aggressors according to international law.

The German Chancellor, for his part, congratulated Pezeshkian's victory in recent presidential elections in Iran and stressed his country's interest in expanding ties with Iran.

Scholz also pointed to creating peace and security in the region as one of the priorities of Germany's approach to West Asia and the world, stressing the need to immediately stop the war and violence in Gaza and a ceasefire in that region.

KI/6193927