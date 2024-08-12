Delegations from 126 states invited to BRICS Municipal Forum

The VI International Municipal Forum (IMF) of the BRICS countries will take place in Moscow as part of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship. It will be held on 27-28 August 2024. Delegations from 126 countries have been invited to participate in the forum. TV BRICS is the international media partner of the event.

The IMF BRICS concept was presented by the Forum Organising Committee at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The programme includes 13 areas of work and more than 70 business events. The issues of international municipal cooperation, economy, digital technologies, industry, energy, urban infrastructure, transport, ecology, healthcare, education, science, culture, sports and tourism will be discussed. The business programme will be accompanied by a large-scale exhibition, which will include the annual international exhibitions "DIGITECH+" and "Mechanical engineering: strategies and technologies".

Cities and regions of most BRICS countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum. "To date, more than 40 foreign delegations have confirmed their participation, including those from Brazil, China, India, UAE, Iran, Ethiopia. Delegations from Egypt and South Africa are tentatively ready to join the event. The work with foreign participants does not stop. I am sure that there will be even more of them," said Vyacheslav Manuilov, Deputy Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow.

Mikhail Sverdlov, Director of the BRICS Business Communications Support Foundation, said that about five thousand participants from 500 cities of different countries are expected, including representatives from all over Russia "Representatives of all 89 regions of the Russian Federation will come to the forum. They include mayors of megacities, heads of regions, representatives of authorities – in general, all those who are responsible for the functioning of cities as a single system," he said exclusively for TV BRICS.

Mikhail Sverdlov emphasised that along with state and municipal officials, representatives of small and medium-sized businesses are also invited to the forum. On the platform of the IMF BRICS, entrepreneurs will be able to establish new business contacts and initiate projects aimed at urban development. "Thus we want to draw the attention of the world community to Russian entrepreneurs who are planning to enter foreign markets – China, India and the Gulf countries," he specified.

Vladimir Platonov, President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that colleagues from similar organisations in other countries will come to the IMF BRICS. According to him, it will be a great opportunity to exchange experience.

The VI BRICS International Municipal Forum will be held at exhibition venue "Expocentre". The event is supported by the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation. The General Partner is the Moscow City Government.

The BRICS International Municipal Forum is an important platform for the exchange of experience and ideas between representatives of regional and municipal governments from the BRICS countries, as well as for building effective business communications with entrepreneurs from Russia and other partner countries.

Source: TV BRICS

