Sakhalin to show films by directors from BRICS countries

A street cinema will be set up on the square in front of the Oktyabr Cinema and Concert Hall, where from 7 to 10 August it will be possible to watch short films (competitive and non-competitive programmes), documentaries and animated films of recent years. The festival will be organised by the State Autonomous Cultural Institution "Sakhalin Cinema and Leisure Association".



The Big Educational Tent will also be set up on the street, where master classes, meetings with actors, directors and sportsmen will be held.



TV BRICS is the international media partner of the event. The media network will present a special programme, which will include documentaries and animated films by directors from BRICS countries:



“Noqte”, directed by Iranian filmmaker Emir Valinezhad will open the audience the mysterious world of Islamic calligraphy. From this film one can learn how perfect kalam and ink are created, what time is best for writing sacred texts and what geometric canons the perfect handwriting should follow. The film was produced with the support of the Ibn Sina Foundation.



“Water” (“Vellam”) by Indian directors Diya Mary Shaju and Diya Phutane, tells about the life of fishermen, real life values, sincere human desires and hope.



"Story of Hope" produced by Emirates News Agency – WAM (UAE) shows viewers the Arab world's innovative achievements in the space industry. The film is timed to celebrate the first anniversary of the successful launch of an orbital probe.



"Between Worlds – The Life and Work of Elena Antipova" by Brazilian director Guilherme Reis tells the story of a Russian psychologist and educator who made a decisive contribution to the democratisation of Brazilian education.



Among the films included in the TV BRICS special programme are Diya Mary Shaju's "Free flying" (India), Kanisha Alur's "Granny Wannabe" (India), "Camel Race Secrets" and "1971" produced by Emirates News Agency – WAM (UAE).



Dmitry Orlov, director of the State State Academic Institution "Cinema and Leisure Association", the organiser of the street film festival in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, noted that in the year of Russia's presidency in BRICS it is especially important to pay attention to the dialogue with partner countries.



"The Street Film Festival is a great platform for cooperation and strengthening cultural contacts. This year guests will once again be able to get acquainted with the cinema of the BRICS countries. Thanks to TV BRICS International Media Network, they will see documentaries and animations created by directors from Brazil, India, China, Iran, UAE and South Africa. The motto of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security". We are grateful to our colleagues for the opportunity of such important cultural interaction. Together we contribute to the comprehensive implementation of the BRICS Partnership Strategy," he said.



TV BRICS special programme also includes animated works:



"Inception" by Fabricio Rabachim and Flavia Rabachim (Brazil);



"Shazem!" by Maiara Araujo (Brazil);



"Seasons of Blossom" by Breno Souza (Brazil);



"Lisa and Her Mole" by Nkosazana Mnisi, Fortune Maluleke & Mordecai Ndvolu (South Africa);



"Spark" by Luca Tarti and Paulo Lima (Brazil);



"Mind Duck" by Lilly Nogami (Brazil);



"Sunny Girl" by Ju Yuanhao (China).



Diya Mary Shaju, director of the documentary "Water", expressed gratitude to the Russian audience for their interest in Indian documentary cinema.



"I am glad that I can tell a story that will help to understand the culture, people, traditions, way of life of the people of Kerala (one of the states of India. - Editor's note). I think it is stories like this that bring our peoples closer together," she said.



TV BRICS is broadcast in Russian throughout the Russian Federation: through digital TV operators, online services for watching TV channels, terrestrial TV channels, on video hosting sites and social networks.



Foreign language broadcasts are available on the respective versions of the TV BRICS information portal.



TV BRICS programmes are regularly broadcast in the media of the BRICS+ countries. The international network also adapts partner content into the languages of the BRICS+ countries. For example, Argentine films "My Brother Joaquin" and "Trombonists" have recently premiered on air.



