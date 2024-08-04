Gaza-based Resistance group launch new rocket barrage

The Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, released footage on Sunday, showing its fighters targeting settlements in the occupied city of Ashkelon, Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that several rockets impacted Gan Yavne near the occupied city of Ashdod.

The rockets were launched simultaneously from multiple locations in Gaza, according to local sources.

The resistance groups based in Gaza have long launched rocket attacks on the occupied lands in response to Israel's blockade on the Palestinian territory, as well as its crimes against the Palestinian people.

On October 7, Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip after a historic Palestinian operation in retaliation for the usurping regime's intensified atrocities against Palestinians.

The Israeli war has so far killed at least 39,550 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 91,280 others in Gaza.

MNA