Aug 1, 2024, 4:22 PM

Iran retaliation to be harsher than previous strike on Israel

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s retaliation to Tel Aviv for killing Hamas leader “will be more severe, more painful to the Israeli regime than what Tel Aviv experienced after it attacked the Iran's consulate, Seyed Mohammad Marandi said.

"Any escalation will simply make things worse for the regime in Tel Aviv," Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a political analyst and professor at Tehran University, told Sputnik,  predicting that Iran and other members of the Axis of Resistance will deliver a "major response" to recent actions by Israel.

"It has lost in Gaza after ten months, it has failed to take this very small piece of land. It has failed in its war with Hezbollah after almost ten months of conflict. The Israeli regime has been unable to dislodge Hezbollah from the border, and it has paid a heavy price," he said.

Marandi also warned that if the US were to intervene, they would "lose" and face severe consequences, including being expelled from Iraq and seeing their bases in the Persian Gulf region destroyed.

At the same time, Marandi argued that only the Americans and the Europeans are able to stop the full-fledged war in the region.

“They are the ones who are supporting this Holocaust. They are the ones who are enabling the regime in Tel Aviv to continue raping prisoners and murdering children. This is a war that they endorse. They are providing the funding, the ammunition, the weapons, the political cover. Without full Western support Tel Aviv would not be able to continue this war for two weeks. So we all know that the leash is in Washington, so it's up to the Americans to make a decision,” he said.

